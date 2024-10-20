Write a hydrogenation reaction of the following alkyne and name the organic product formed.
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Hydrogenation Reaction
What alkene could you use to make the following products? Draw the structure of the alkene, and tell what other reagent is also required for the reaction to occur.
d. <IMAGE>
Alkynes undergo hydrogenation to give alkanes, just as alkenes do. Draw and name the products that would result from hydrogenation of the alkynes shown in Problem 13.25.
If 2-methyl-2-pentene were converted into 1-hexene, what kind of reaction would that be?
Predict the products of the following reactions:
e. <IMAGE>
Draw the structural formula for the product in each of the following reactions:
b. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the product of each of the following: (11.7)
Ni
Ni
b. CH₃—CH₂—CH₂—CH=CH₂ + H₂→
Give the name for the product from the hydrogenation of each of the following: (11.7)
a. 3-methyl-2-pentene
Draw the structural formula for the product in each of the following reactions:
c. <IMAGE>
Give the name for the product from the hydrogenation of each of the following: (11.7)
c. cyclopropene
Write the products for the following hydrogenation reactions:
(a) <IMAGE>
Write the products for the following hydrogenation reactions:
(c) <IMAGE>
Write the products for the following hydrogenation reactions:
(c) <IMAGE>
Fill in the missing organic products or reactants for the following hydrogenation reactions:
(a) <IMAGE>
Fill in the missing organic products for the complete hydrogenation of the following:
(a) <IMAGE>