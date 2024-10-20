Draw an example of a saturated four carbon compound and an unsaturated four carbon compound.
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Intro to Hydrocarbons
Write the molecular formula for an alkane with 5 C atoms.
Write the molecular formula for an alkyne with 4 C atoms.
Which of the following molecular formulas might indicate an alkene?
Which of the following is not a valid bond rotation?
What is wrong with the following structures?
CH₃=CHCH₂CH₂OH
There are two things wrong with the following structure. What are they? <IMAGE>
What do the terms saturated and unsaturated mean?
Are the pairs of compounds shown below the same molecule, isomers, or different molecules? <IMAGE>
Identify the following as alkanes, alkenes, cycloalkenes, or alkynes:
d. <IMAGE>
Identify the following as alkanes, alkenes, cycloalkenes, or alkynes:
a. <IMAGE>
Indicate whether each of the following pairs represent structural isomers or the same molecule:
b. <IMAGE>
Identify the compounds in each of the following pairs as structural isomers or not structural isomers: (11.3)
b. <IMAGE>
Identify the family of hydrocarbon present in the following:
(a) H₃CC≡CH
Identify the family of hydrocarbon present in the following:
(c) <IMAGE>