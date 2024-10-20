Draw all structural isomers for C3H8O.
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Isomers
Draw a constitutional isomer of butane.
Provide a cis isomer for the following compound.
If one compound has the formula C₅H₁₀ and another has the formula C₄H₁₀ are the two compounds isomers? Explain.
Write condensed structures for the following molecular formulas. More than one isomer will be required for each.
Isomers of C₈H₁₈ that contain two methyl groups and a longest chain of 4 carbons
How many straight-chain isomers can you write that fit the following descriptions? See Worked Example 12.12 for guidance.
Amines (―NH₂) with a longest chain of 7 carbons
How many isomers can you write that fit the following descriptions? See Worked Example 12.12 for guidance.
Alcohols (―OH) formed from 2-methylhexane
Which of the following pairs of structures are identical, which are isomers, and which are unrelated? <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural formulas for all the possible alkane isomers that have a total of six carbon atoms and a four-carbon chain. (11.3)
Give IUPAC names for the five isomers with the formula C₆H₁₄.
Predict the products of the following reactions:
e. <IMAGE>
Draw the structural formulas and name all cyclic isomers with the formula C5H10.
Which of the following substances exist as can cis–trans isomers? Draw both isomers for those that do.
a. 2,3-Dimethyl-2-pentene (condensed structures only)
b. 2-Methyl-2-hexene (both condensed and line structures)
c. 2-Hexene (line structures only)
Write structural formulas for compounds that meet the following descriptions:
a. An alkene, C6H12, that cannot have cis–trans isomers and whose longest chain is 5 carbons long
Write structural formulas for compounds that meet the following descriptions:
b. An alkene with a chemical formula of C10H12, that has cis–trans isomers and contains a benzene ring.