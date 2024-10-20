Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
c. <IMAGE>
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
c. <IMAGE>
Determine the systematic name of the molecule.
Determine the systematic name of the molecule.
Write a common name for the following compound.
The common name for a disbstituted benzene with two methyl groups is xylene. Draw a structure for meta-xylene.
Write an IUPAC name for the following compound.
Draw a structure for 3-chloro-2-ethyl-6-nitrotoluene.
Draw structures corresponding to the following names (refer to Table 13.2 if necessary):
a. m-Chloronitrobenzene
b. o-Nitrotoluene
c. p-Methylaniline
d. p-Nitrophenol
What prefixes are used in naming the following?
a. A 1,3-disubstituted benzene
b. A 1,4-disubstituted benzene
Write structural formulas for compounds that meet the following descriptions:
d. A disubstituted benzene with a total of 8 carbons (three possibilities)
Draw and name all phenols with the formula C₇H₈O .
The following names are incorrect by IUPAC rules. Draw the structures represented by the following names, and write their correct names. Label each as being symmetrically or unsymmetrically substituted.
a. 2-Methyl-4-hexene
b. 1,3-Dimethyl-1-hexyne
Explosives used in mining contain TNT, or trinitrotoluene. (11.8)
a. If the functional group nitro is ― NO₂ draw the line-angle formula for 2,4,6-trinitrotoluene, one isomer of TNT.
Draw the line-angle formula for each of the following: (11.8)
b. 2,5-dibromophenol
Draw the line-angle formula for each of the following compounds:
c. 1,2,4-trichlorobenzene