Draw a structure for a compound that meets each of the following descriptions:
An aldehyde with four carbons
Provide the systematic name for the following aldehyde.
Which of the following compounds represent 2-bromo-pentanal?
Provide common name for following aldehyde.
Provide common name for given molecule.
Which of the following molecules contain aldehyde or ketone functional groups? You may want to refer to Table 15.1, Table 12.1, and Figure 15.3 to help in your identification. Copy the formulas and circle these functional groups.
a. <IMAGE> Prostaglandin E₁
b. <IMAGE> Testosterone (a male hormone)
c. <IMAGE> Vanillin (a flavoring agent)
d. C₄H₉COCH₃
e. C₄H₉CHO
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
a.Octanal
b.Methyl phenyl ketone
c.4-Methylhexanal
d.Methyl tert-butyl ketone
Give systematic, IUPAC names for the following compounds. Redraw each in line structure format.
O
II
a. CH₃CH₂CH₂CH₂
O
II
b. CH₃CH₂CCH₂CH₃
CH₃ O
I II
c. CH₃CH₂CHCH₂CH
d. Dipropyl ketone
Draw a structure for a compound that meets each of the following descriptions:
An alpha-bromoaldehyde, C₄H₇BrO
Draw structures corresponding to the following aldehyde and ketone names:
3-Methylpentanal
Give systematic names for the following aldehydes and ketones:
<IMAGE>
The following names are incorrect. What is wrong with each?
2-Butanal
Draw a structure for a compound that meets each of the following descriptions:
A 6-carbon cyclic ketone with a methyl group on the beta carbon
Give the common name for each of the following:
a. <IMAGE>