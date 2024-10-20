Determine the alcohol product formed in the following reaction.
15. Aldehydes and Ketones
Reduction of Aldehydes and Ketones
- Multiple Choice176views
- Multiple Choice
Determine which reactant should be used to produce the following alcohol.223views
- Textbook Question
The carbonyl group can be reduced by addition of a hydride ion (H⁻) and (H⁺) a proton
. Removal of H⁻ and H⁺ from an alcohol results in a carbonyl group <IMAGE>
a.To which atom of the carbonyl is the hydride ion added and why?170views
- Textbook Question
The carbonyl group can be reduced by addition of a hydride ion (H⁻) and (H⁺) a proton
. Removal of H⁻ and H⁺ from an alcohol results in a carbonyl group <IMAGE>
b. In the reaction, indicate which direction represents reduction and which represents oxidation.212views
- Textbook Question
Write the structures of the hemiacetal or hemiketal that result from reactions (a) and (b). Write the structures of the complete hydrolysis products of the acetal or ketal in (c) and (d).
Acetone + Ethanol → ?162views
- Textbook Question
What ketones or aldehydes might be reduced to yield the following alcohols?
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
c. HOCH2―CH2―CH2OH162views
- Textbook Question
Draw the structures of the products formed when the following compounds react with a reducing agent.
<IMAGE>205views
- Textbook Question
Can the alcohol (CH3)3COH be formed by the reduction of an aldehyde or ketone? Why or why not?226views
- Textbook Question
Indicate which compounds contain aldehyde or ketone carbonyl groups.
<IMAGE>179views
- Textbook Question
Indicate which compounds contain aldehyde or ketone carbonyl groups.
CH3CH2―O―CH2―CHO269views
- Textbook Question
Indicate which compounds contain aldehyde or ketone carbonyl groups.
<IMAGE>188views
- Textbook Question
Draw the condensed structural formula for the alcohol formed when each of the following is reduced by hydrogen in the presence of a nickel catalyst:
d. 2-methyl-3-pentanone199views
- Textbook Question
Draw the condensed structural formula for the alcohol formed when each of the following is reduced by hydrogen in the presence of a nickel catalyst:
a. ethyl propyl ketone319views
- Textbook Question
Draw the condensed structural formula for the alcohol formed when each of the following is reduced by hydrogen in the presence of a nickel catalyst:
a. butyraldehyde181views
- Textbook Question
Draw the condensed structural formula for the alcohol formed when each of the following is reduced by hydrogen in the presence of a nickel catalyst:
c. hexanal232views