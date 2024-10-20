Give IUPAC name for the following amide.
16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Naming Amides
Draw structure from provided IUPAC name: 4-hydroxy-N-methyl-N-propylheptanamide.
Assign a common name to the following.
Draw a structure from the following name: N-cyclopentyl-N-propylvaleramide.
What are the names of the following compounds?
c. <IMAGE>
Identify the following molecules as an ester, a carboxylic acid, or an amide, and write both the condensed and line-structural formula for each.
a. <IMAGE>
Give systematic names for the following structures and structures for the names:
c. N-Ethyl-N-methylbenzamide
Give systematic names for the following structures and structures for the names:
a. 3-Methylpentanamide
Give systematic names for the following structures and structures for the names:
b. N-Phenylacetamide
Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, for each of the following amides:
c. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following amides:
b. 2-methylpentanamide
Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following amides:
a. heptanamide
Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following amides:
c. 3-methylbutyramide
There are four amide isomers with the molecular formula C3H7NO. Draw their condensed structural formulas and write the IUPAC name for each. (14.6)
Write the IUPAC name for each of the following: (14.6)
b . <IMAGE>