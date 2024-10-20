If the substituent name of the OH group is hydroxy in the presence of a carboxylic acid, provide the systematic name for the following compound.
16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Naming Carboxylic Acids
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
Provide a common name for following molecule.
- Multiple Choice
Give IUPAC name for the following dicarboxylic acid.
- Multiple Choice
Draw a structure for the given common name: α-bromo-β-hydroxyadipic acid.
- Textbook Question
Identify the following molecules as a carboxylic acid, an amide, an ester, or none of these.
c. CH₃COOH
- Textbook Question
Write both the complete structural formula of succinic acid (refer to Table 17.1), showing all bonds, and the line-angle structural formula.
- Textbook Question
Give systematic names for the following carboxylic acids:
d. <IMAGE>
- Textbook Question
Give systematic names for the following carboxylic acids:
d. CH₃(CH₂)₅COOH
- Textbook Question
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
c. 3,3-Dimethyl-4-phenylpentanoic acid
- Textbook Question
Fumaric acid is a metabolic intermediate that has the systematic name trans-2-butenedioic acid. Draw its structure.
- Textbook Question
Draw all possible carboxylic acids with the formula C₅H₁₀O₂.
- Textbook Question
The reaction that follows is catalyzed by isocitrate dehydrogenase and occurs in two steps, the first of which (step A) is formation of an unstable intermediates (shown in brackets).
<IMAGE>
c. Which of the structures shown can be described as a ß-keto acid?
- Textbook Question
Based on the structure shown for retinol (vitamin A) and the names of the two related forms of vitamin A, retinal and retinoic acid, what do you expect to be the structural differences among these three compounds?
- Textbook Question
Write the IUPAC and common name, if any, for each of the following carboxylic acids:
b. <IMAGE>
- Textbook Question
Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:
a. 3,4-dibromobutanoic acid