Identify the following compounds as primary, secondary, or tertiary amines.
a. CH₃(CH₂)₄ CH₂NH₂
Identify the following compounds as primary, secondary, or tertiary amines.
b. CH₃CH₂CH₂NHCH(CH₃)₂
Identify the following compounds as primary, secondary, or tertiary amines. <IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
a. For the compound above, identify each nitrogen as either a primary, secondary, tertiary, quaternary, or aromatic amine.
In the following structure, identify each functional group as primary, secondary, tertiary amine, or as a quaternary ammonium ion.
Provide compounds that fit the following descriptions:
a. Two amines that are gases at room temperature
b. A heterocyclic amine
c. A compound with an amine group on an aromatic ring
Classify each of the following amines as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
c <IMAGE>
Classify each of the following amines as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
d. <IMAGE>
Classify each of the following amines as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
c. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed and line formula of the molecule in the margin. Is it a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine? Why?
<IMAGE>
Which is the stronger base, trimethylamine or ammonia? In which direction will the following reaction proceed? <IMAGE
Draw the structure of the following amino acids, dipeptides, and tripeptides at low pH (pH 1) and high pH (pH 14). At each pH, assume that all functional groups that might do so are ionized. (Hint: See Worked Example 18.2.)
e. Gln-Ala-Asn