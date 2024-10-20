Name the following compounds:
c. (CH₃CH₂CH₂CH₂)₂NH₂
Name the following compounds:
c. (CH₃CH₂CH₂CH₂)₂NH₂
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
d.4-Amino-2-butanol
What are the names of these amines?
c. <IMAGE>
What are the names of these amines?
a. (CH₃CH₂CH₂)₂NH
Draw structure for tert-butylamine.
Write a name for the following amine.
Name the following compound.
Name the following compounds:
a. <IMAGE>
Provide an IUPAC name for the following.
Name molecule using IUPAC naming system.
Provide a systematic name for following molecule.
Provide a systematic name for following molecule.
Write the common name for each of the following:
c. <IMAGE>
Write the common name for each of the following:
b. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following amines:
c. butylpropylamine