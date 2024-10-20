Textbook Question
For each of the following proteins, note whether the main secondary structure feature is α helix, β-pleated sheet, or both.
a. collagen
a. collagen
a. collagen
c. hemoglobin
c. hemoglobin
e. hexokinase
e. hexokinase
Give an example of a protein containing primarily alpha-helices. Is this a fibrous or globular protein?