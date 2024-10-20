Multiple Choice
Isoleucine can attach to the enzyme threonine deaminase and can decrease its activity. Isoleucine can be classified as:
168
views
Isoleucine can attach to the enzyme threonine deaminase and can decrease its activity. Isoleucine can be classified as:
Why do allosteric enzymes have two types of binding sites?
What type of enzyme regulation occurs in the following situations?
d. Conversion of isocitrate to α-ketoglutarate is inhibited by high levels of ATP. (Hint: ATP is neither a product nor a substrate in this reaction.)