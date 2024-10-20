Which disaccharide forms a 1,1-glycosidic linkage?
20. Carbohydrates
Disaccharides
What is the identity of the disaccharide below?
Draw a disaccharide of two cyclic mannose molecules attached by an α-1,4 glycosidic linkage. Explain why the glycosidic products in Problem 20.58 are not reducing sugars, but the product in this problem is a reducing sugar.
Lactose and maltose are reducing disaccharides, but sucrose is a nonreducing disaccharide. Explain.
Trehalose, a disaccharide found in the blood of insects, has the following structure. What simple sugars would you obtain on hydrolysis of trehalose? (Hint: Rotate one of the rings in your head or redraw it rotated.) <IMAGE>
Are the α and ß forms of the disaccharide lactose enantiomers of each other? Why or why not?
Indicate whether each disaccharide in Problem 13.41 is a reducing sugar or not.
Identify the disaccharide that fits each of the following descriptions:
a. ordinary table sugar
Isomaltose, obtained from the breakdown of starch, has the following Haworth structure: (13.4, 13.5, 13.6)
<IMAGE>
a. Is isomaltose a mono-, di-, or polysaccharide?
Isomaltose, obtained from the breakdown of starch, has the following Haworth structure: (13.4, 13.5, 13.6) <IMAGE>
b. What are the monosaccharides in isomaltose?
Isomaltose, obtained from the breakdown of starch, has the following Haworth structure: (13.4, 13.5, 13.6) <IMAGE>
d. Is this the α or β isomer of isomaltose?
α−Cellobiose is a disaccharide obtained from the hydrolysis of cellulose. It is quite similar to maltose except it has a β(1→4)−glycosidic bond. Draw the Haworth structure for α−cellobiose. (13.4, 13.6)
For each of the following, give the monosaccharide units produced by hydrolysis, the type of glycosidic bond, and the name of the disaccharide, including α or β:
a. <IMAGE>
The disaccharide trehalose found in mushrooms is composed of two α -d-glucose molecules joined by an α(1→1)−glycosidic bond. Draw the Haworth structure for trehalose. (13.4, 13.6)
Gentiobiose is found in saffron. (13.4, 13.5, 13.6)
b. Is gentiobiose a reducing sugar? Explain.