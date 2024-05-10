20. Carbohydrates
Enantiomers vs Diastereomers
Problem 20.42
Sucrose and d-glucose rotate plane-polarized light to the right; d-fructose rotates light to the left. When sucrose is hydrolyzed, the glucose–fructose mixture rotates light to the left.
b. Why do you think the mixture is called “invert sugar”?
