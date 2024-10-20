Classify each of the following monosaccharides as an aldopentose, ketopentose, aldohexose, or ketohexose:
a. Psicose is present in low amounts in foods. <IMAGE>
Carbohydrates provide 4 kcal per gram. If a person eats 200 g per day of digestible carbohydrates, what percentage of a 2000 kcal daily diet would be digestible carbohydrate?
What is the relationship between photosynthesis and respiration?
What functional groups are found in all monosaccharides?
Identify the monosaccharide that fits each of the following descriptions:
a. is also called blood sugar
Identify a monosaccharide that fits each of the following descriptions:
a. found in high blood levels in diabetes
What would be the molecular formula of a monosaccharide characterized as an aldopentose?
Explain the difference between an aldose and a ketose.
Name the functional groups present in aldoses.
Classify the four carbohydrates (a)–(d) by indicating the nature of the carbonyl group and the number of carbon atoms present. For example, glucose is an aldohexose.
c. <IMAGE>
Classify each of the following monosaccharides by the type of carbonyl group and the number of carbons (for example, a monosaccharide with an aldehyde and three carbons is an aldotriose).
(a) <IMAGE>