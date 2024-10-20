Multiple Choice
Draw the open-chain structure to complete the mutarotation of D-mannose.
Draw the structure that completes the mutarotation reaction between the two cyclic forms of (a) galactose and (b) fructose.
a. <IMAGE>
Draw the structure that completes the mutarotation reaction between the two cyclic forms of (a) galactose and (b) fructose.
b. <IMAGE>
If α−galactose is dissolved in water, β−galactose is eventually present. Explain how this occurs. (13.5)