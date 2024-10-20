Write common names for the reduction and oxidation products of D-allose.
20. Carbohydrates
Oxidation of Monosaccharides
- Multiple Choice164views
- Multiple Choice
Complete the following reduction/oxidation reaction of D-idose.89views1rank
- Textbook Question
In solution, glucose exists predominantly in the cyclic hemiacetal form, which does not contain an aldehyde group. How is it possible for mild oxidizing agents to oxidize glucose?165views
- Textbook Question
Treatment of an aldose with an oxidizing agent such as Tollens’ reagent (Section 15.5) yields a carboxylic acid. Gluconic acid, the product of glucose oxidation, is used as its magnesium salt for the treatment of magnesium deficiency. Draw the structure of gluconic acid.54views
- Textbook Question
Oxidation of the aldehyde group of ribose yields a carboxylic acid. Draw the structure of ribonic acid.60views
- Textbook Question
Draw the Fischer projection for the oxidation and the reduction products of D-xylose. What are the names of the sugar acid and the sugar alcohol produced? <IMAGE>76views
- Textbook Question
Draw the Fischer projection for the oxidation and the reduction products of D-mannose. What are the names of the sugar acid and the sugar alcohol produced?176views
- Textbook Question
Draw the Fischer projection for the oxidation and the reduction products of D-arabinose. What are the names of the sugar acid and the sugar alcohol produced? <IMAGE>89views
- Textbook Question
Use the Fischer projection for d-gulose in problem 13.69 to answer each of the following: (13.3, 13.5)
b. Draw the Fischer projection and name the product formed by the oxidation of d-gulose.28views
- Textbook Question
d-Erythritol is 70% as sweet as sucrose and contains only hydroxyl functional groups. When d-erythritol is oxidized it forms d-erythrose. Draw the Fischer projection for d-erythritol. (13.3, 13.5)125views
- Textbook Question
Draw the Fischer projection of the product of the oxidation of d-galactose at C1.165views
- Textbook Question
Will the following carbohydrates produce a positive Benedict’s test?
(a) d-glucose146views
- Textbook Question
Will the following carbohydrates produce a positive Benedict’s test?
(b) lactose87views