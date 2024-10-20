The following metabolites are present both in glycolysis and gluconeogenesis, except:
22. Carbohydrate Metabolism
Gluconeogenesis
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
Which molecule is added to pyruvate and then removed in the next reaction?
- Multiple Choice
Enzyme responsible for decarboxylation and phosphate transfer in the same gluconeogenic reaction is:
- Multiple Choice
Fructose-1,6-bisphosphate is dephosphorylated by ________________ to fructose-6-phosphate.
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statement(s) correctly describes the Cori cycle?
- Textbook Question
What is the purpose of the Cori cycle?
- Textbook Question
Outline the conditions that direct pyruvate toward the following:
d. Glucose synthesis (gluconeogenesis)
In what tissues or organisms is each pathway present?
- Textbook Question
How many steps in gluconeogenesis are not the exact reversal of the steps in glycolysis? What kind of conversion of substrate to product does each involve? What is the common theme in each of these reactions?
- Textbook Question
Explain why the Cori cycle is necessary and when your cells would use this cycle.
- Textbook Question
Lactate can be converted into pyruvate by the enzyme lactate dehydrogenase and the coenzyme NAD⁺. Write the reaction in the standard biochemical format, using a curved arrow to show the involvement of NAD⁺.
- Textbook Question
Why is it important for muscle cells to export lactate into the bloodstream during heavy exercise?
- Textbook Question
Name the anabolic pathway for making glucose.
- Textbook Question
Name the two molecules that serve as starting materials for glucose synthesis.
- Textbook Question
Why does glycogenolysis use fewer steps than the reverse process, glycogenesis? Which process uses less energy?
- Textbook Question
ALLIED Health Indicate whether the statements below apply to the glucose-regulating hormone insulin or to glucagon:
(a) signals cells to take up glucose