Textbook Question
Which cells, liver, muscle, or brain, use the following pathways?
b. Gluconeogenesis
149
views
Which cells, liver, muscle, or brain, use the following pathways?
b. Gluconeogenesis
Name the molecules used for gluconeogenesis. What are the sources of these molecules? Under what conditions would gluconeogenesis occur?
Fatty acids from stored triacylglycerols (fat) are not available for gluconeogenesis. Speculate why we do not have the enzymes to directly convert fatty acids into glucose. Plants (especially seeds) do have enzymes to convert fatty acids into carbohydrates. Why are they so lucky?
Name the following pathways:
c. Pathway for synthesis of glucose from lactate