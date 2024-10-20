Which of the following are found in cell membranes?
a. proteins
b. waxes
c. phospholipids
Which one of the following components of a cell membrane extends through its entire thickness?
Keeping in mind that unsaturated fatty acids form kinks in the phospholipid tails, what would happen if all of the unsaturated fatty acids in a lipid bilayer were replaced with saturated fatty acids?
Based on the information in Section 23.7, how would you expect each of these common metabolites to cross the cell membrane?
c. Ca2+
What is the function of the lipid bilayer in a cell membrane?
How do molecules of cholesterol affect the structure of cell membranes?
Where are proteins located in cell membranes?
Which of the following are found in cell membranes?
a. cholesterol
b. triacylglycerols
c. carbohydrates
Describe other components present in a cell membrane and their relative location.