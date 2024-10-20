During respiration, oxygen gas diffuses into cells spontaneously. Which type of transport is this?
23. Lipids
Membrane Transport
- Multiple Choice37views
- Multiple Choice
How would you expect an H+ ion to move out of the cell if [H+] inside the cell is lower than extracellular fluid?101views
- Multiple Choice
In oxidative phosphorylation, H+ ions from the intermembrane space of mitochondria to the mitochondrial matrix, which type of membrane transport is this?63views
- Textbook Question
As noted earlier (Section 22.3), he first step in glycolysis, which occurs within cells, is phosphorylation of glucose to glucose 6-phosphate. Why does this step prevent passive diffusion of glucose back out of the cell?217views
- Textbook Question
Identify the type of transport described by each of the following:
a. A molecule moves through a protein channel.173views
- Textbook Question
Identify the type of transport described by each of the following:
b. O₂ moves into the cell from a higher concentration outside the cell.118views
- Textbook Question
Identify the type of transport described by each of the following:
a. An ion moves from low to high concentration in the cell.75views
- Textbook Question
Match the lipoprotein (1 to 4) with its description (a to d). (15.6)
1. chylomicrons
2. VLDL
3. LDL
4. HDL
b. transports most of the cholesterol to the cells174views
- Textbook Question
Identify the type of transport (passive diffusion, facilitated transport, or active transport) that will occur for the following molecules:
(b) glucose, no energy required273views
- Textbook Question
Identify the type of transport (passive diffusion, facilitated transport, or active transport) that will occur for the following molecules:
(b) nitrogen318views
- Textbook Question
Do the following processes require energy when transporting molecules across the cell membrane?
(c) active transport113views
- Textbook Question
Describe the concentration of the solution outside the cell as hypertonic or hypotonic if that solute is being transported across the cell membrane by
(b) facilitated transport.182views
- Textbook Question
Which process requires energy—passive or active transport? Why is energy sometimes required to move solute across the cell membrane?500views