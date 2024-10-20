Determine a possible triacylglycerol molecule formed when linoleic acid undergoes partial hydrogenation and consumes 1 mole of hydrogen gas.
23. Lipids
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrogenation
- Multiple Choice
Assuming a complete reaction with hydrogen gas, which of the following molecules would have the greatest increase in melting point?
- Textbook Question
Write an equation for the complete hydrogenation of triolein, the triacylglycerol with three oleic acid acyl groups for which you drew the structure in Problem 23.3. Name the fatty acid from which the resulting acyl groups are derived.
- Textbook Question
Complete hydrogenation of triacylglycerol C in Problem 23.20 yields a triacylglycerol of what fatty acid composition? Would the hydrogenation product of triacylglycerol C be more like the hydrogenation product of triacylglycerol A or B? Explain.
- Textbook Question
Tell how many different products you would obtain on hydrogenation of the triacylglycerol in Problem 23.49 if:
a. One double bond was converted to a single bond
b. Two double bonds were converted to single bonds
c. Three double bonds were converted to single bonds
d. All four double bonds were converted to single bonds
- Textbook Question
Identify each of the following processes as hydrogenation, hydrolysis, or saponification and give the products:
a. the reaction of corn oil and hydrogen (H₂) with a nickel catalyst
- Textbook Question
Use condensed structural formulas to write the balanced chemical equation for the hydrogenation of glyceryl trilinolenate, a fat containing glycerol and three linolenic acid molecules.
- Textbook Question
One of the triacylglycerols in olive oil is glyceryl tripalmitoleate (tripalmitolein). (7.4, 7.7, 7.8, 8.6, 9.4, 15.3, 15.4) <IMAGE>
a. Draw the condensed structural formula for glyceryl tripalmitoleate (tripalmitolein).
- Textbook Question
1.00 mole of glyceryl trioleate (triolein) is completely hydrogenated. (7.2, 7.3, 8.6, 15.3, 15.4)
a. Draw the condensed structural formula for the product.
- Textbook Question
Draw the structure of the product you would obtain on complete hydrogenation of the triacylglycerol in Problem 23.49. What is its name? Does it have a higher or lower melting temperature than the original triacylglycerol?