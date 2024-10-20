Identify each of the following processes as hydrogenation, hydrolysis, or saponification and give the products:
a. the reaction of palm oil with KOH
Use line-angle formulas to write the balanced chemical equation for the acid hydrolysis of glyceryl trimyristate (trimyristin).
Provide the common name of the fatty acids produced from the enzymatic hydrolysis of the following triacylglycerol.
The salt of a fatty acid has its ending of “ic acid” changed to “ate”. Based on this information provide the name of the salt created from the following saponification reaction.
Write the complete equation for the hydrolysis of a triacylglycerol in which the fatty acids are two molecules of stearic acid and one of oleic acid (see Table 23.1).
Is the reaction shown here esterification, hydrogenation, hydrolysis, saponification, or substitution? <IMAGE>
Draw the structures of all products you would obtain by saponification of the following lipid with aqueous KOH. What are the names of the products? <IMAGE>
Cardiolipin, a compound found in heart muscle, has the following structure. What products are formed if all ester bonds in the molecule are saponified by treatment with aqueous NaOH? <IMAGE>
Which of the following are saponifiable lipids? (Recall that ester bonds are broken by base hydrolysis.)
a. Progesterone
b. Glyceryl trioleate
c. A sphingomyelin
d. Prostaglandin E1
e. A cerebroside
f. A lecithin
Identify the component parts of each saponifiable lipid listed in Problem 23.76.
Draw cholesterol acetate. Is this molecule saponifiable? Explain.
If the average molar mass of a sample of soybean oil is 1500 g/mol, how many grams of NaOH are needed to saponify 5.0 g of the oil?
Use condensed structural formulas to write the balanced chemical equation for the NaOH saponification of glyceryl trimyristate (trimyristin).
A sink drain can become clogged with solid fat such as glyceryl tristearate (tristearin). (7.4, 7.7, 7.8, 9.4, 15.3, 15.4) <IMAGE>
c. How many milliliters of a 0.500 M NaOH solution are needed to completely react with 10.0 g of glyceryl tristearate (tristearin)?
b. the reaction of glyceryl trilinoleate from safflower oil with water and HCl