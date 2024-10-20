Multiple Choice
Red blood cells do not have mitochondria. Can red blood cells use fatty acid oxidation to produce energy?
62
views
Red blood cells do not have mitochondria. Can red blood cells use fatty acid oxidation to produce energy?
For the biochemical pathways listed below, indicate which of the following energy carriers are produced in each: ATP (A), FADH2 (F), NADH (N), or none (X).
a) Glycolysis (_______)
b) β-Oxidation (_______)
c) Kreb’s cycle (_______)
d) Fatty acid activation (_______)
State if each of the following processes release or require ATP: (18.4, 18.5, 18.6)
g. activation of a fatty acid
Name the location in the cell where the following catabolic processes take place:
c. β oxidation
How are long-chain fatty acids released from triacylglycerides transported through the bloodstream?