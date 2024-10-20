Identify each lipoprotein described here as either chylomicron, HDL, LDL, or VLDL.
a. Which lipoprotein has the lowest density? Why?
d. Which lipoprotein contains “bad cholesterol” from a vascular disease risk standpoint?
What is the origin of the triacylglycerols transported by very low-density lipoproteins?
How is cholesterol transported around the body? When it leaves the liver, what is its destination and use?
Lipoproteins that transport lipids from the diet are described as exogenous. Those that transport lipids produced in metabolic pathways are described as endogenous. Which of the following lipoproteins transports exogenous lipids and which transports endogenous lipids?
a. Low-density lipoprotein (LDL)
b. Chylomicrons
How are insoluble triacylglycerols transported to the cells?
Why is LDL called “bad” cholesterol?
Describe how cholesterol is packaged after absorption in the intestine.