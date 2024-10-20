Which one of the following coenzymes is not a part of the β-oxidation pathway?
24. Lipid Metabolism
Oxidation of Fatty Acids
- Multiple Choice81views
- Multiple Choice
How many total FADH2, NADH, and acetyl CoA molecules will be produced when stearic acid undergoes β‑oxidation?90views
- Multiple Choice
Tripalmitin is a TAG formed by the esterification of glycerol with three palmitic acid molecules. How many acetyl CoA molecules will be produced by the complete oxidation of tripalmitin? (Hint: consider glycerol metabolism too).58views
- Textbook Question
How many molecules of acetyl-CoA are produced by catabolism of the following fatty acids, and how many ß oxidations are needed?
a. Palmitic acid, CH₃(CH₂)₁₄COOH46views
- Textbook Question
Look back at the reactions of the citric acid cycle (Figure 21.8) and identify the three reactions in that cycle that are similar to the first three reactions of the ß oxidation of a fatty acid. <IMAGE>19views
- Textbook Question
Oxygen is not a reactant in the ß oxidation of fatty acids. Can ß oxidation occur under anaerobic conditions? Explain.50views
- Textbook Question
Why is the stepwise oxidation of fatty acids called ß oxidation?146views
- Textbook Question
Write the equation for the final step in the catabolism of any fatty acid with an even number of carbons.73views
- Textbook Question
How many molecules of acetyl-CoA result from catabolism of 1 molecule of glyceryl trilaurate?
(Hint: See Worked Example 24.3 and don’t forget glycerol.)19views
- Textbook Question
Identify each of the following reactions a to e in the β oxidation of palmitic acid, a C₁₆ fatty acid, as (18.7) (1) activation
(2) first oxidation
(3) hydration
(4) second oxidation
(5) cleavage
a. Palmitoyl CoA and FAD form α , β-unsaturated palmitoyl CoA and FADH₂175views
- Textbook Question
Identify each of the following reactions a to e in the β oxidation of palmitic acid, a C₁₆ fatty acid, as (18.7) (1) activation
(2) first oxidation
(3) hydration
(4) second oxidation
(5) cleavage
c. Palmitic acid, CoA, and ATP form palmitoyl CoA.164views
- Textbook Question
Consider the complete oxidation of arachidic acid, a saturated fatty acid, [20:0].
b. How many cycles of β oxidation occur?36views
- Textbook Question
Lauric acid, a saturated fatty acid, [12:0], is found in coconut oil.
e. How many cycles of β oxidation occur?60views
- Textbook Question
Capric acid is a saturated fatty acid, [10:0].
a. Draw fatty acyl capric acid activated for β oxidation.114views
- Textbook Question
Lauric acid, a saturated fatty acid, [12:0], is found in coconut oil.
a. Draw fatty acyl lauric acid activated for β oxidation.168views