Name the reaction that removes nitrogen from an α-amino acid, forming an α-keto acid.
25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism
Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group
What amino acid yields the following α-keto acid through transamination?
Draw α-keto acid produced by transamination of glutamine.
What is the structure of the α-keto acid formed by transamination of the amino acid phenylalanine (Phe)? Refer to Table 18.3 for the structure of Phe.
Unlike most amino acids, branched-chain amino acids are broken down in tissues other than the liver. Using Table 18.3, identify the three amino acids with branched-chain R groups. For any one of these amino acids, write the equation for its transamination.
What is the structure of the α-keto acid formed from transamination of the following amino acids?
a. Glutamic acid
In general, how does oxidative deamination differ from transamination?
Write the structure of the α-keto acid produced by oxidative deamination of the following amino acids (Refer to Table 18.3):
a. Leucine
What other product is formed in oxidative deamination besides an α-keto acid?
Draw the condensed structural formula for the α-keto acid produced from each of the following in transamination:
a. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural formulas for the products of the reaction of aspartate and α-ketoglutarate which is catalyzed by aspartate transaminase (AST).