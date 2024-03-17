25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism
The Urea Cycle
Which one of the following sentences is an incorrect description of a reaction in the urea cycle?
A
Citrulline condenses with aspartate to produce argininosuccinate.
B
Hydrolysis of arginine produces urea and regenerates citrulline.
C
Transfer of carbamoyl group from carbamoyl phosphate to ornithine produces citrulline.
D
Argininosuccinate undergoes cleavage to produce arginine and fumarate.
