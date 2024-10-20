Determine the number of bases in the information strand for the gene that codes for the peptide below:
Pro–His–Gly–Gly–Lys–Arg
List possible codon sequences for the following amino acids.
a. Val
Identify the amino acid for which the codon GAG codes, and what other codon could encode for this same amino acid?
What amino acids do the following sequences code for?
a. AUC
Which amino acid(s) have the most codons?
Insulin is synthesized as preproinsulin, which has 81 amino acids. How many heterocyclic bases must be present in the informational DNA strand to code for preproinsulin (assuming no introns are present)?
What amino acid is coded for by each of the following mRNA codons?
c. CGG
Use three-letter and one-letter abbreviations to write the amino acid sequence for the peptide from each of the following mRNA sequences:
a. ACC ACA ACU
Use three-letter and one-letter abbreviations to write the amino acid sequence for the peptide from each of the following mRNA sequences:
c. UAC GGG AGA UGU
Use three-letter and one-letter abbreviations to write the amino acid sequence for the peptide from each of the following mRNA sequences:
c. AUG CAC AAG GAA GUA CUG
What are the possible codons for each of the following amino acids? (17.5)
a. threonine
What are the possible codons for each of the following amino acids? (17.5)
b. arginine
What is the amino acid for each of the following codons? (17.5)
a. CAA
Endorphins are polypeptides that reduce pain. What is the amino acid order for the endorphin leucine enkephalin (leu-enkephalin), which has the following mRNA? (17.5)
AUG UAC GGU GGA UUU CUA UAA