Which type of RNA contains groups of 3 nucleotides that code for a specific amino acid?
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Types of RNA
Rank RNAs in order of smallest to largest.
If tRNA has an anticodon 3' UCG 5', which of the following is the complementary mRNA codon?
Rank the following in order of size: tRNA, DNA, mRNA.
What is the general shape and structure of a tRNA molecule?
Match the following statements with rRNA, mRNA, or tRNA: (17.4)
a. combines with proteins to form ribosomes142views
b. brings amino acids to the ribosomes for protein synthesis
b. brings amino acids to the ribosomes for protein synthesis167views
What is the anticodon on tRNA for each of the following codons in an mRNA? (17.5)
a. AGC
a. AGC377views
What is the anticodon on tRNA for each of the following codons in an mRNA? (17.5)
a. GUG
a. GUG458views
What are the three different types of RNA?
What is the difference between a codon and an anticodon?
c. carries genetic information from the nucleus to the ribosomes
c. carries genetic information from the nucleus to the ribosomes172views
Name the three types of RNA and their functions.
