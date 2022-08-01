Temperature (Simplified) Concept 1

Now, before we can talk about temperature, we first need to talk about the overall idea of energy, energy is the capacity to do work or to produce heat. Now, heat is sometimes confused with temperature. They are not the same thing, what they are are different subsets of what we call thermal energy. Now, thermal energy is one of the subsets of energy itself. It's the some of the kinetic and potential energies of all atoms in an object. Remember kinetic energy is the energy of motion, potential energy is the energy of position. So we have energy which can be broken down into thermal energy. Thermal energy can be further broken down into temperature and heat temperature is just the average kinetic energy of an object. That is a measurement Of thermal energy. So when I say, the temperature is 100°C, which pretty hot. Uh that is what we refer to as temperature. It is a measurement of thermal energy. Heat though is not the same thing. Heat is just the flow of thermal energy from an object at a higher temperature to an object at a lower temperature. Remember, heat always moves from hotter. Took holder. So just remember when we're talking about temperature and heat, they're not the same thing. Temperature is a measurement of thermal energy. Heat is the flow of thermal energy.

