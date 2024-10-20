Multiple Choice
Two technicians in a nuclear laboratory were accidentally exposed to radiation. If one was exposed to 5 mGy and the other to 9 rad, which technician received more radiation?
A solution of iodine-131, a radioisotope used in the diagnosis and treatment of thyroid disease, is found just prior to administration to have an activity of 1.08 x 106 Bq/mL. If 2.57 mL were delivered intravenously to the patient, what dose of I-131 ( in µCi) did the patient receive?