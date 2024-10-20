Multiple Choice
Give the correct number of protons, neutrons and electrons for the following isotope:.
3138
views
21
rank
Give the correct number of protons, neutrons and electrons for the following isotope:.
In which pair are the two species both isoelectronic and isotopic?
One isotope of a metallic element has a mass number of 65 and 35 neutrons in the nucleus. The cation that this atom forms has 28 electrons. What is the symbol of the cation?
Which of the following is the symbol for the ion with a +4 charge, 30 neutrons and 21 electrons?
Fill in the gaps for the following table.