Multiple Choice
Arrange the following molecules in order of decreasing dipole moment.
H–I H–F H–Br H–Cl
Which of the following correctly identifies the chemical bond between a carbon and oxygen atom?
Between which two elements is the difference in electronegativity the greatest?
Which of the following correctly identifies the chemical bond between two bromine atoms?
Arrange the following elements in order of decreasing electronegativity: P, Na, N, Al