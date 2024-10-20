Skip to main content
1. Matter and Measurements
Worksheet
What is Chemistry?
The Scientific Method
Classification of Matter
States of Matter
Physical & Chemical Changes
Chemical Properties
Physical Properties
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
Temperature (Simplified)
Scientific Notation
SI Units (Simplified)
Metric Prefixes
Significant Figures (Simplified)
Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements
Significant Figures: In Calculations
Conversion Factors (Simplified)
Dimensional Analysis
Density
Specific Gravity
Density of Geometric Objects
Density of Non-Geometric Objects
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
Worksheet
The Atom (Simplified)
Subatomic Particles (Simplified)
Isotopes
Ions (Simplified)
Atomic Mass (Simplified)
Atomic Mass (Conceptual)
Periodic Table: Element Symbols
Periodic Table: Classifications
Periodic Table: Group Names
Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals
Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)
Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)
Law of Definite Proportions
Atomic Theory
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)
Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)
Bohr Model (Simplified)
Emission Spectrum (Simplified)
Electronic Structure
Electronic Structure: Shells
Electronic Structure: Subshells
Electronic Structure: Orbitals
Electronic Structure: Electron Spin
Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons
The Electron Configuration (Simplified)
Electron Arrangements
The Electron Configuration: Condensed
The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)
Ions and the Octet Rule
Ions and the Octet Rule (Simplified)
Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)
Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)
3. Ionic Compounds
Worksheet
Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges
Periodic Table: Transition Metal Charges
Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius (Simplified)
Periodic Trend: Ranking Ionic Radii
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)
Ionic Bonding
Naming Monoatomic Cations
Naming Monoatomic Anions
Polyatomic Ions
Naming Ionic Compounds
Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds
Naming Ionic Hydrates
Naming Acids
4. Molecular Compounds
Worksheet
Covalent Bonds
Naming Binary Molecular Compounds
Molecular Models
Bonding Preferences
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)
Multiple Bonds
Multiple Bonds (Simplified)
Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)
Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)
Resonance Structures (Simplified)
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)
Electron Geometry (Simplified)
Molecular Geometry (Simplified)
Bond Angles (Simplified)
Dipole Moment (Simplified)
Molecular Polarity (Simplified)
5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions
Worksheet
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change
Law of Conservation of Mass
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified)
Solubility Rules
Molecular Equations
Types of Chemical Reactions
Complete Ionic Equations
Calculate Oxidation Numbers
Redox Reactions
Spontaneous Redox Reactions
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions
Balancing Redox Reactions (Simplified)
Galvanic Cell (Simplified)
6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities
Worksheet
Empirical Formula
Molecular Formula
Calculating Molar Mass
Mole Concept
Mass Percent
Stoichiometry
Limiting Reagent
Percent Yield
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
Worksheet
Nature of Energy
First Law of Thermodynamics
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
Bond Energy
Thermochemical Equations
Heat Capacity
Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)
Hess's Law
Rate of Reaction
Energy Diagrams
Chemical Equilibrium
The Equilibrium Constant
Le Chatelier's Principle
Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)
Spontaneous Reaction
Entropy (Simplified)
Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified)
8. Gases, Liquids and Solids
Worksheet
Pressure Units
Kinetic Molecular Theory
The Ideal Gas Law
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
The Ideal Gas Law Applications
Chemistry Gas Laws
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
Standard Temperature and Pressure
Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)
Gas Stoichiometry
Intermolecular Forces (Simplified)
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids
Heating and Cooling Curves
9. Solutions
Worksheet
Solutions
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
Solutions: Mass Percent
Percent Concentrations
Molarity
Osmolarity
Parts per Million (ppm)
Solubility: Temperature Effect
Intro to Henry's Law
Henry's Law Calculations
Dilutions
Solution Stoichiometry
Electrolytes (Simplified)
Equivalents
Molality
The Colligative Properties
Boiling Point Elevation
Freezing Point Depression
Osmosis
Osmotic Pressure
10. Acids and Bases
Worksheet
Acid-Base Introduction
Arrhenius Acid and Base
Bronsted Lowry Acid and Base
Acid and Base Strength
Ka and Kb
The pH Scale
Auto-Ionization
pH of Strong Acids and Bases
Acid-Base Equivalents
Acid-Base Reactions
Gas Evolution Equations (Simplified)
Ionic Salts (Simplified)
Buffers
Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation
Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified)
11. Nuclear Chemistry
Worksheet
Types of Radiation
Alpha Decay
Beta Decay
Gamma Emission
Electron Capture
Positron Emission
Radioactive Half-Life
Measuring Radioactivity
BONUS: Lab Techniques and Procedures
Worksheet
Laboratory Materials
Experimental Error
Distillation & Floatation
Chromatography
Filtration and Evaporation
Extraction
Test for Ions and Gases
BONUS: Mathematical Operations and Functions
Worksheet
Multiplication and Division Operations
Addition and Subtraction Operations
Power and Root Functions
Power and Root Functions
The Quadratic Formula
12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Worksheet
Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Structural Formula
Condensed Formula
Skeletal Formula
Functional Groups in Chemistry
Naming Alkanes
The Alkyl Groups
Naming Alkanes with Substituents
Naming Cyclic Alkanes
Naming Other Substituents
Alkane Reactions
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Worksheet
Spatial Orientation of Bonds
Intro to Hydrocarbons
Isomers
Chirality
Naming Alkenes
Naming Alkynes
Intro to Addition Reactions
Halogenation Reaction
Hydrogenation Reaction
Hydrohalogenation Reaction
Hydration Reaction
Naming Benzene
Benzene Reactions
14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur
Worksheet
Naming Alcohols
Naming Ethers
Naming Thiols
Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions
Intro to Redox Reactions
Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions
Reactions of Thiols
15. Aldehydes and Ketones
Worksheet
Naming Ketones
Naming Aldehydes
Tollens' and Benedict's Test
Reduction of Aldehydes and Ketones
Hemiacetal and Acetal Formation
16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Worksheet
Naming Carboxylic Acids
Naming Esters
Naming Amides
Carboxylic Acid Reactions
Ester Reactions: Esterification
Ester Reactions: Acid-Catalyzed Hydrolysis
Ester Reactions: Saponification
Amide Formation
Amide Hydrolysis
17. Amines
Worksheet
Classifying Amines
Naming Amines
Naming Ammonium Salts
Functional Group Priorities
Amine Reactions
18. Amino Acids and Proteins
Worksheet
Intro to Amino Acids
Amino Acid Three Letter Codes
Amino Acid One Letter Codes
Amino Acid Classifications
Peptides
Primary Protein Structure
Secondary Protein Structure
Tertiary Protein Structure
Quaternary Protein Structure
Summary of Protein Structure
19. Enzymes
Worksheet
Intro to Enzymes
Enzyme Classification
Enzyme-Substrate Complex
Models of Enzyme Action
Factors Affecting Enzyme Activity
Enzyme Inhibition
Enzyme Regulation: Allosteric Control
Enzyme Regulation: Feedback Control
Enzyme Regulation: Covalent Modification
20. Carbohydrates
Worksheet
Intro to Carbohydrates
Classification of Carbohydrates
Fischer Projections
Enantiomers vs Diastereomers
D vs L Enantiomers
Cyclic Hemiacetals
Intro to Haworth Projections
Cyclic Structures of Monosaccharides
Mutarotation
Reduction of Monosaccharides
Oxidation of Monosaccharides
Glycosidic Linkage
Disaccharides
Polysaccharides
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
Worksheet
Intro to Metabolism
ATP and Energy
Intro to Cofactors
Intro to Coenzymes
Coenzymes in Metabolism
Energy Production In Biochemical Pathways
Intro to Citric Acid Cycle
The Citric Acid Cycle
Electron Transport Chain
Oxidative Phosphorylation
Aerobic Respiration Summary
22. Carbohydrate Metabolism
Worksheet
Intro to Carbohydrate Metabolism
Intro to Glycolysis
Glycolysis
Glycolysis Summary
Pyruvate Oxidation
Anaerobic Respiration
Total Energy from Glucose
Intro to Gluconeogenesis
Gluconeogenesis
23. Lipids
Worksheet
Intro to Lipids
Fatty Acids
Physical Properties of Fatty Acids
Waxes
Triacylglycerols
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrogenation
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Oxidation
Glycerophospholipids
Sphingomyelins
Steroids
Cell Membranes
Membrane Transport
24. Lipid Metabolism
Worksheet
Intro to Lipid Digestion
Digestion of Lipids
Lipoproteins for Transport
Glycerol Metabolism
Intro to Fatty Acid Oxidation
Oxidation of Fatty Acids
Total Energy from Fatty Acids
Ketone Bodies
Summary of Lipid Metabolism
25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism
Worksheet
Digestion of Proteins
Intro to Amino Acid Catabolism
Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group
Amino Acid Catabolism: Carbon Atoms
Intro to Urea Cycle
The Urea Cycle
Review of Metabolism
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Worksheet
Intro to Nucleic Acids
Nitrogenous Bases
Nucleoside and Nucleotide Formation
Naming Nucleosides and Nucleotides
Phosphodiester Bond Formation
Primary Structure of Nucleic Acids
Base Pairing
DNA Double Helix
Intro to DNA Replication
Steps of DNA Replication
Types of RNA
Overview of Protein Synthesis
Transcription: mRNA Synthesis
Processing of pre-mRNA
The Genetic Code
Introduction to Translation
Translation: Protein Synthesis
5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions
Balancing Redox Reactions (Simplified)
5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions
Balancing Redox Reactions (Simplified)
Open question
Open Question
Balance the following redox reaction.
95
views
Open Question
Balance the following redox reaction.
242
views
Open Question
Balance the following redox reaction.
203
views