Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true for a salt bridge?
118
views
Which of the following statements is true for a salt bridge?
Which of the following statements is TRUE for a voltaic cell, but FALSE for an electrolytic cell?
I. The flow of electrons is spontaneous.
II. Oxidation occurs at the anode.
III. Electrons flow from the anode to the cathode.
What is the balanced half reaction that occurs at the anode in the overall cell reaction of a voltaic cell?
3 MnO4–(aq) + 5 Fe(s) → 3 Mn2+(aq) + 5 Fe3+(aq)