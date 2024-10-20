Multiple Choice
Following the Law of Conservation of Mass, predict the minimum amount of nitrogen that will react with 50.0 grams of hydrogen to produce 92.5 grams of ammonia.
Nitrogen + Hydrogen → Ammonia
Predict the amount of oxygen gas that will remain after the reaction of 112.6 grams of calcium with 24.0 grams of oxygen.