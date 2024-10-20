Multiple Choice
The oxidation of chromium solid is represented by the following equation:
4 Cr (s) + 3 O2 (g) → 2 Cr2O3 (s)
How many moles of chromium (III) oxide are produced when 34.69 g Cr reacts with excess oxygen gas?
The reaction of potassium chlorate and sucrose is given below:
8 KClO3 + C12H22O11 → 8 KCl + 12 CO2 + 11 H2O
If 2.33 x 10-7 formula units of potassium chlorate are reacted, how many grams of carbon dioxide will be produced?
If the density of ethanol, CH3CH2OH, is 0.789 g/mL, how many milliliters of ethanol are needed to produce 4.8 g of H2O in the following reaction?
CH3CH2OH (l) + 3 O2 (g) → 3 H2O (l) + 2 CO2 (g)