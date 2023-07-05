Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry Energy, Rate and Equilibrium Bond Energy
Problem 28
Nitrogen in air reacts at high temperatures to form NO2 according to the following reaction: N2 + 2 O2 → 2 NO2 Estimate ∆H for this reaction (in kcal and kJ) using the bond energies from Table 7.1.

