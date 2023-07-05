Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Jules
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
GOB Chemistry
Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
Bond Energy
11:36 minutes
Problem 28
Textbook Question
Nitrogen in air reacts at high temperatures to form NO2 according to the following reaction: N2 + 2 O2 → 2 NO2 Estimate ∆H for this reaction (in kcal and kJ) using the bond energies from Table 7.1.
Verified Solution
11m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
56
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
1:50m
Watch next
Master
Bond Energy
with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
01:50
Bond Energy
Jules Bruno
447
02:32
Bond Energy Example 1
Jules Bruno
454
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.