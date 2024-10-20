Multiple Choice
Predict how the entropy of the substance is affected in the following processes:
CH4 (g, 125°C) → CH4 (g, 200°C)
366
views
2
rank
Predict how the entropy of the substance is affected in the following processes:
CH4 (g, 125°C) → CH4 (g, 200°C)
Which of the following processes shows a decrease in entropy of the system?
PRACTICE: Which reaction is most likely to have a positive ∆S of system?
a) SiO2 (s) + 3 C (s) → SiC (s) + 2 CO (g)
b) 6 CO2 (g) + 6 H2O (g) → C6H12O6 (s) + 6 O2 (g)
c) CO (g) + Cl2 (g) → COCl2 (g)
d) 3 NO2 (g) + H2O (l) → 2 HNO3 (l) + NO (g)