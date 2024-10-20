Multiple Choice
Calculate the ∆Hrxn for the following thermochemical equation:
S (s) + O2 (g) → SO3 (s) ΔHrxn = ?
When given the following:
2 S (s) + 3 O2 (g) → 2 SO3 (s) ΔHrxn = −296.8 kJ
Calculate the ∆Hrxn for
S (s) + 23 O2 (g) → SO3 (g) ΔHrxn = ?
Given the following set of reactions:
21 S (s) + 21 O2 (g) → 21 SO2 (g) ΔH° = −296.8 kJ
2 SO3 (g) → 2 SO2 (g) + O2 (g) ΔH° = 198.4 kJ
Calculate the ∆Hrxn for
ClF (g) + F2 (g) → ClF3 (g) ΔHrxn = ?
Given the following reactions:
Cl2O (g) + F2O (g) → 2 ClF (g) + O2 (g) ΔH° = −167.4 kJ
4 ClF3 (g) + 4 O2 (g) → 2 Cl2O (g) + 6 F2O (g) ΔH° = 682.8 kJ
2 F2 (g) + O2 (g) → 2 F2O (g) ΔHrxn = −181.7 kJ