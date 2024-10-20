Multiple Choice
A sample of nitrogen dioxide gas at 130 ºC and 315 torr occupies a volume of 500 mL. What will the gas pressure be if the volume is reduced to 320 mL at 130 ºC?
897
views
11
rank
1
comments
A sample of nitrogen dioxide gas at 130 ºC and 315 torr occupies a volume of 500 mL. What will the gas pressure be if the volume is reduced to 320 mL at 130 ºC?
A cylinder with a movable piston contains 0.615 moles of gas and has a volume of 295 mL. What will its volume be if 0.103 moles of gas escaped?
On most spray cans it is advised to never expose them to fire. A spray can is used until all that remains is the propellant gas, which has a pressure of 1350 torr at 25 ºC. If the can is then thrown into a fire at 455 ºC, what will be the pressure (in torr) in the can?