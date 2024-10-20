Multiple Choice
An ethylene glycol solution contains 25.2 g of ethylene glycol (C2H6O2) in 99.5 mL of water. Determine the change in boiling point. Assume a density of 1.00 g/mL for water.
Pure water boils at 100ºC. What is the new boiling point of water after the addition of 13.12 g aluminum chloride, AlCl3, to 615 g water?
What is the molality of glucose in an aqueous solution if the boiling point of the solution is 103.15ºC?
Carbon dioxide is dissolved in 722 mL of benzene with a density of 1.59 g/mL. What mass of carbon dioxide would you add to make the boiling point of the solution 104.7ºC?