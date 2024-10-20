Multiple Choice
Calculate mass (grams) needed for the following ion equivalent:1.5 mEq of Na+ ions.
The concentration of Cl- ion in blood is approximately 105 mEq/L. How many milliliters of blood would be needed to obtain 1.4 g of Cl- ions?
An intravenous saline solution contains 140 mEq/L of Na+. How many mEq of Na+ are present in 750 mL of the solution?
Calculate the normality (mEq/L) of potassium ions in a 500 mL Ringer's solution that is 2.0 x 10-3 M in potassium ions.