Henry's Law Constant for nitrogen in water is 1.67 x 10–4 M•atm–1. If a closed canister contains 0.103 M nitrogen, what would be its pressure in atm?
At 0ºC and 1.00 atm, as much as 0.84 g of O2 can dissolve in 1.0 L of water. At 0ºC and 4.00 atm, how many grams of O2 dissolve in 1.0 L of water?
The atmospheric pressure in a lab is calculated as 1.3 atm. If oxygen gas contributes 62% of this atmospheric pressure, determine its mass (in g) dissolved at room temperature in 25 L of water. The Henry's Law Constant for oxygen in water at this temperature is 5.3 x 10-5 M/atm.