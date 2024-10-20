The solubility of NH₃ gas in water at an NH₃ pressure of 760.0 mmHg and 25°C is 51.8 g/100 mL and 27.0 g/100 mL at 50°C. b.How many moles of NH₃ would be released from 1.0 L of a saturated NH₃ solution if the temperature was increased from 25 to 50 °C?