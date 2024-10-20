Multiple Choice
What is the mass percent of NH3 of a 1.25 m aqueous solution of NH3?
A solution is prepared by dissolving 43.0 g potassium chlorate, KClO3, in enough water to make 100.0 mL of solution. If the density of the solution is 1.760 g/mL, what is the molality of KClO3 in the solution?
The density of a 15.7 M methanol (CH3OH) solution is 0.858 g/mL. If H2O is the solvent, what is the molality of the solution?
<p>Osmolality</p>
<p><strong>Osmolality</strong> or Ionic Molality, represents number of dissolved particles in a solution.</p>
What is the ionic molality of sodium ions in a solution of 25.7 g NaNO3 dissolved in enough water to make a 150.0 mL of solution? Density of the solution is 1.02 g/mL.