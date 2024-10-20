Multiple Choice
The osmotic pressure of a solution containing 7.0 g of insulin per liter is 23 torr at 25ºC. What is the molar mass of insulin? (1 atm = 760 torr)
The osmotic pressure of blood is 5950.8 mmHg at 41ºC. What mass of glucose, C6H12O6, is needed to prepare 5.51 L of solution. The osmotic pressure of the glucose solution is equal to the osmotic pressure of blood.