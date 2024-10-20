Multiple Choice
How many mL of ethanol are contained in a 750.0 mL bottle of wine that contains 11.0% (v/v) of ethanol?
Calculate the grams of solute needed to prepare the following:450 mL of a 2.0% m/v KOH solution.
What is the mass/volume percent concentration of the following solutions:0.075 mol sucrose (C12H22O11) in 270 mL of solution.
The pain reliever ibuprofen is sold as an oral suspension for children 2-11 years of age. How many milligrams would you obtain in a 2.7 tsp dose if it contains 100 mg per 5 mL? (1 tsp = 5 mL)