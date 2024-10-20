Identify the functional groups in the following molecules:
(b) <IMAGE>
Identify the functional groups in the following molecules:
(b) <IMAGE>
Identify the type of functional group(s) present within the following compound.
Identify the type of functional group(s) present within the following compound.
Draw structures for molecules that fit the following descriptions:
(a) C3H6O containing an aldehyde functional group
Draw structures for molecules that fit the following descriptions:
(c) C3H6O2 containing a carboxylic acid functional group
Convert the following models into line drawings and identify the functional groups in each:
<IMAGE>
For each of the following, give an example of a member compound containing 5 carbons total:
(a) Alcohol
For each of the following, give an example of a member compound containing 5 carbons total:
(d) Ether
Propose structures for molecules that fit the following descriptions:
(b) An ester with the formula C6H12O2
Propose structures for molecules that fit the following descriptions:
(c) A compound with the formula C3H7NOS that is both an amide and a thiol
Propose structures for molecules that fit the following descriptions:
(c) An aromatic compound that is also an ether, C8H10O
Identify the indicated functional groups in the following molecules:
b. Thienamycin, an antibiotic <IMAGE>
The line structure for pregabalin (Lyrica) is shown as follows:
<IMAGE>
Identify carbons a–d as primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary.
Identify the functional groups in cocaine (refer to Section 12.2).
Avobenzone is a common ingredient in sunscreen. Its structural formula is shown. <IMAGE>
a. What functional groups are in avobenzone?