12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Tetrachloroethane (C2H2Cl4) has been used as an industrial solvent to produce paint removers and pesticides. It is classified as an organic compound. Which feature of this molecule makes it organic?
A
C–Cl bond
B
H–Cl bond
C
C–H bond
D
Cl–Cl bond
18
